EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather conditions predicted for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Unstable weather is to persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 8-10, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The southern cyclone is said to bring thunderstorm in most of the country as well as strong wind mainly in northwest. Squall is predicted to hit locally. Possibility of hail will be high. Weather without precipitation is expected in eastern Kazakhstan. Winds are said to increase throughout the country.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!