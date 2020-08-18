Unstable weather conditions to linger in Kazakhstan on Aug 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for August 18 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Much of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions brining thunderstorm, with heavy one to hit in mountain areas of the southeast. The weather is more likely to be without precipitations in the southwestern part of the country. Strong winds as well as dust storm in the west and southwest, fog, squall, possible hail are forecast locally.

In North Kazakhstan region, fog is to blanket here and there, as well as wind to blow 15-20 mps gusting up to 23 mps. Squall is to hit the region locally, hail is to likely occur. Akmola, Zhambyl regions are to see squall to hit locally, possible hail, wind at 15-20 mps, which is to gust up to 23 mps in the afternoon. Wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 25 mps to blow in Almaty region. Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are to see squall to hit locally, possible hail, wind at 15-20 mps, while Kostanay and Karaganda regions are to experience fog.

Dust storm is predicted to hit locally in Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions in the afternoon as well as wind at 15-20 mps to blow in the regions. Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions are to see wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there. Hail is likely to hit Pavlodar region. Fog is to blanket Mongistau, Aktobe regions here and there; wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in Aktobe region at day time.

High fire hazard is said to remain in most parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty as well as in the east of Aktobe, the southwest of Karaganda region, the south of East Kazakhstan region, and West Kazakhstan region.