Unstable weather conditions to linger in Kazakhstan on Mar 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions in most parts of Kazakhstan, bringing precipitations as snow and rain, due to the weather fronts associated with the Southern and Atlantic cyclones. Rain is forecast for the south and southeast, predicted to fall heavy in the mountainous areas in the south, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to see occasional fog, ice slick as well as heavy wind, predicted cause ground blizzards in the northern, northwestern, central, and eastern parts as well as dust storm in the southwest.

Akmola and Kostanay regions are to see occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps here and there in Akmola region as well as in Kostanay region during the day.

Zhambyl region is to brace in places for fog and 15-20mps wind.

Kyzylorda region is to expect in places fog as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Occasional fog and ice slick are in store for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Wind is to blow up to 15-20mps locally in Atyrau region at night and in the south of Aktobe region at daytime.

15-20mps wind is to batter locally Almaty region at daytime, Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon, and Mangistau region at daytime. Mangistau region is also to see in places dust storm during the day.

North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are to expect in places fog and ice slick. Wind is predicted to reach up to 15-20mps here and there at daytime in Pavlodar region.

Karaganda region is to brace in places for fog, ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps.

East Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog, ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, at daytime.