Unstable weather conditions to linger in much of Kazakhstan on Dec 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Under the influence of an extensive anticyclone most parts of Kazakhstan are to see weather with no precipitation. The west, east, and southeast of the country are to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, with Almaty region’s mountainous areas to expect heavy snowfall in the nighttime and morning. The country is to see locally fog, ice slick as well as high wind brining ground blizzard to the east and dust tides to the west and south, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are in store for the northeast, south of Almaty, and north of West Kazakhstan region.

The south, west, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for fog. The region’s north and mountainous areas are to see 15-20mps wind accompanied with dust tides in the north.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as ice slick at night and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime in the southwest, northeast and mountainous areas.

East Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the northeast as well as 15-20mps wind in the south at night and ground blizzard in the east.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog. The region’s center and south are to see 15-20mps wind.

Fog is expected in the north and south of Karaganda, and north of Kostanay regions.

Mangistau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps and dust tides.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in much of Atyrau as well as southwest of Aktobe region at daytime.