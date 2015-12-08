Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan December 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog, black ice and wind speed increase will dominate today's weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. South-western regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per sec. Blizzard, fog and ice slick will blanket some parts of the region too.

Fog will cover some areas of Zhambyl region, where wind speed will increase up to 16-21 m per sec in the daytime.

Foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per sec) is also expected in some areas of the South Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind up to 15-22 m per sec are forecast in parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in Mangystau region will reach up to 15-20 m per sec.

Strong wind up to 15-22 m per sec, sometimes gusting up to 25 m per sec, blizzard and black ice are expected in parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Wind speed in Aktobe region will rise up to 15-20 m per sec, sometimes up to 25 m per sec at night. Blizzard and ice-slick are expected there too.

Blizzard, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per sec are forecast in some areas of the East Kazakhstan region.