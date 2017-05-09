Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan on May 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric frontal sections will cause wing strengthening, thunderstorms, and rains in the west, south, and northwest of the country. In southern regions, dust storms are expected. It will be foggy in northern parts of the country during the night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, Kyzylorda region will see thunderstorm, dust storm, strong winds up to 15-20 m/a, gusting up to 25 m/s.

In some parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe, and Kostanai regions, thunderstorms are expected. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

In North-Kazakhstan region, strong winds (15-20 m/s) in places, fog at night and in the morning.

In the afternoon in Akmola and Karaganda, as well as at night and in the morning in South Kazakhstan regions winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms are expected in West Kazakhstan region.