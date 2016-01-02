Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the territory of Kazakhstan. However, some western, northern and eastern parts of the country will have unstable weather and some precipitation in spots, said Kazhydromet.

In Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau regions blizzard, strong wind of up to 15-20 mps is expected.

Fog, ice slick, strong winds of 15-20 mps are predicted for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangystau regions.

Windy weather (18-23 mps) is expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

Blowing snow will rule the day in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan region.