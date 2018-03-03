Unstable weather expected on Saturday in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While atmospheric fronts are present, unstable weather will remain in the west, south-east and north of the country on Saturday. Patchy precipitation is also possible in these regions.

Patches of fog, snow, icing, and wind are expected across the country and ground blizzard is possible in the remote northern areas, Kazgidromet informs.

North Kazakhstan region: fog, wind increase to 15-20 m/s with ground blizzard.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions: fog, icing, wind in daytime - 15-20 m/s.

Almaty, Mangystau regions: patches of fog, icing.

South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, East-Kazakhstan regions: patches of fog.