TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:18, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather forecast for 4 upcoming days in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable spring-like weather is forecast for Kazakhstan this holiday weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone that has formed over the southern part of the Caspian Sea will bring precipitation mainly in the form of snow, strong gusty wind and warmer temperature to southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Mercury will go up to +8,+18°C and in some parts up to +25°C in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Temperatures will be +3,+8°C in eastern Kazakhstan.

    Cold and moist air masses will descend on western, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan from Western Siberia. Given that those parts of the country will see heavy precipitation in the form of snow, blizzard, gusty wind and cold snap.

