    09:15, 05 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 5

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather brining precipitation as rain and snow is to linger in Kazakhstan due to fronts, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    The country is to brace for fog as well as high wind with ground blizzards in the northwest and north. Black ice is predicted in the west, northwest, and north.

    The northeast of North Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy snow and the south of Mangistau region – heavy rain at night.




