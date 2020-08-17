Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Aug 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for August 17 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Much of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions brining rainfalls, squall wind, and possible hail. The weather without precipitations is predicted for the southern and western parts of the country. Strong winds as well as dust storm in the west, fog in the north and center are forecast.

In Akmola, Turkestan regions as well as in Almaty region in the afternoon, occasional thunderstorm, wind at 15-20 mps are to hit. Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay regions are to see occasional thunderstorm, squall, wind at 15-20 mps, possible hail as well as Karaganda and Kostanay region are to see fog. In the afternoon of August 17, wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions; Atyrau region is to see dust storm, while Mangistau region – occasional thunderstorm.

In Pavlodar, the north of West Kazakhstan regions, thunderstorm and hail are to strike locally. Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in Pavlodar region as well as in West Kazakhstan region in the afternoon. Occasional thunderstorm, squall, strong wind blowing 15-20 mps, and possible hail are to be expected in Aktobe region. North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm, wind at 15-20 mps. Squall is to occur locally in the afternoon. Hail is also predicted as well as fog at night time.

Heat is to persist in Almaty region in the afternoon. High fire hazard is said to remain in most parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions as well as in the east of Aktobe, the south of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.