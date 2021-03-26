Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Mar 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather fronts associated with the Southern and Atlantic cyclones will cause unstable weather conditions in almost most parts of Kazakhstan, bringing precipitations, predicted to be heavy in the west, south, southeast, and east, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to see occasional fog, ice slick as well as heavy wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwest, center, and east. The southwestern, southern, and southeastern parts are to expect thunderstorms.

Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace in places for fog, ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind, which is to reach up to 23-28mps in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog, ice slick as well as 15-20mps wind at night.

Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions are to brace for fog here and there as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions are to see 15-20mps wind here and there, gusting up to 23-28mps. Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will also expect fog.

Wind is to reach as high as 15-20mps locally in Almaty region.

Akmola region will brace in places for fog and ice slick.