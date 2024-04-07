EN
    09:26, 07 April 2024

    Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 7
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to Kazhydromet, most regions of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in southeastern parts.

    Only northern regions will stay under the impact of anticyclone due to which no precipitation is forecast.

    Fog and strong wind are expected across the country, squall and thunderstorm will hit southern and southeastern regions.

