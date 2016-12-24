Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will stay almost in whole territory of Kazakhstan on December 24, Kazhydromet informs. Some areas will be hit by snowfall and blizzards. Black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast too.

Foggy weather, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Almaty region.

Blizzard, fog, black ice are predicted for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions with gusts of wind to reach 15-20 m per s.

Black ice is expected in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.

Snow drift is forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard and wind speed increase to 15-25 m per s are forecast for North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.