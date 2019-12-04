Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with snow and rain will dominate in most regions of the country on December 4. No precipitation is expected in southeastern regions only. Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and strong wind are predicted for some areas.

Ground blizzard, foggy and windy conditions are expected in the East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in Zharminskiy district will increase to 25mps.

Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions will see fog, black ice and ground blizzard. Gusts of wind in Akmola region will rise to 15-20mps.

Fog and ice slick are predicted for the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase to 17-22mps.

Fog and a 15-20mps wind will hit Zhambyl region.

Fog and black ice are forecast in Kyzylorda region.

Ground blizzard and foggy conditions are expected in Kostanay region.

Fog will blanket Turkestan and Mangistau regions as well.