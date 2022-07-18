EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:32, 18 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan July 18

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms, strong wind and hail is forecast today in Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern, and southeastern regions. Duststorm is expected in southern and southeastern areas. Southern, southwestern, northwestern, and central parts will see no rain today, Kazinform reports.

    Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, and in southern areas of Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions.

    Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Atyrau, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions.

    Extreme heat will stay in most areas of Mangistau region, in southern areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!