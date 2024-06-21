Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 21

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on Friday, June 21, with heavy rainfall to hit across the nothern regions and mountainous areas of the country’s southeast in the daytime, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Hail may hit northern areas, and strong wind is forecast countrywide. No precipitation is predicted for eastern, northwestern parts, according to Kazhydromet's statement.

Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions, in the south of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, in the south and desert parts of Turkistan region, in the west and central part of Ulytau region, as well as in Abai and Zhetysu regions.

Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Almaty regions, in the north and east of Ulytau region, in the north of Abai region, in the west and central part of Karaganda region, in the west, north and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in the west of Akmola region, in the south of East Kazakhstan region, in the northeast of Kyzylorda region, in the west and northeast of Mangistau region, in the north of Zhetysu region and in the east of Pavlodar region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Ulytau regions, in the south and southwest of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai regions, in the east of Zhetysu region, in the north, southeast and central areas of Mangistau region.