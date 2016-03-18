Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan March 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet says.

Thus, black ice, snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 23-28 m per s are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Fog will blanket some areas of Akmola region.

Snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s, will strike Karaganda region. Black ice will cover the roads and fog will blanket the region too.

Fog, black ice, wind speed increase up to 15-22 m per s are expected in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangistau regions. Snow drifts will hit Kostanay and Mangistau regions.

Fog will blanket Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions where wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Black ice, blizzard and wind speed increase to 15-20 m per s are forecast for West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Foggy weather and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 23 m per s is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20 m per s. Fog will blanket Atyrau region. Nighttime wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit the region too. In the daytime, wind speed will reach 15-20 m per s.