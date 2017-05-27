EN
    09:25, 27 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather keeps dominating in Kazakhstan on Saturday, May 27. Rain showers with thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit some areas. Rainy and foggy weather is forecast for north-western regions. Dust storm is expected in northern regions.

    Fog and windy weather is predicted for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions with wind speed increasing to 15-20m/s in the daytime.

    Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust storm is forecast there as well.

    Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will strike Aktobe, South Kazakhstan regions, in the morning and in the daytime in Zhambyl region and  in the daytime in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    Nighttime ground frost is forecast for the northern part of the East Kazakhstan region.

    Extremely high fire risk persists in some areas of Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

