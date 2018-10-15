EN
    07:21, 15 October 2018

    Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of the country. Western and south-western regions will enjoy sunny weather on Monday.

    According to Kazhydromet, strong wind, fog and ice slick are forecast for some areas.

    Gusty wind up to 23-28m/s will hit Zhambyl region in the daytime. Wind speed in south-western parts will exceed 30m/s. Fog is predicted there too.

    Foggy and windy weather is forecast in Turkestan region as well.

    Fog, ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are expected in Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind speed in Almaty and Mangistau regions will increase to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog will cover Atyrau region at night and in the morning.

     

         

     

     

