Unstable weather in store for Kazakhstan on May 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan, bringing occasional thunderstorm, due to the weather fronts, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Weather with no precipitation will remain in the west and north of the country due to an anticyclone. The country is to brace in places for wind, hail as well as squall in the south, southeast, and northwest.

Occasional thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Kostanay region is to see locally 15-20mps wind, squall, hail as well as thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind are to batter Akmola and Almaty regions locally at daytime.

Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions are to brace in places for thunderstorm as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

15-20mps wind is forecast for East Kazakhstan region locally.