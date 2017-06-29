Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With the passage of frontal sections weather will remain unstable weather. Rains, thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail are expected in some parts of the country. No precipitation is expected only in the west and south of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, in Zhambyl, North, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, a hail is possible.

In South Kazakhstan region, the wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s causing a dust storm.

It will also be windy in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions - 15-20 m/s.

In the afternoon in Atyrau, Aktobe, and in some places in Mangistau regions heat is expected.

In the afternoon in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Atyrau region an emergency fire danger persists.