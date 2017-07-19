Unstable weather is expected on July 19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather persists across most of the territory of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible across the country. Strong winds are expected in some places. It will be foggy in the north, northwest and central parts of the country at night and in the morning. No precipitation is expected only in the southwest and south of Kazakstan.

Hail, strong wind up to 15-20 with gusts of 23 m/s, are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. It will be foggy here at night and in the morning.

In some parts of East Kazakhstan region, hail is possible. Wind speed will increase to 15-20 m/s with gusts (25 m/s).

In some parts of Karaganda region, wind will increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected in the morning and hail in the afternoon.

It will be windy in Kostanay region in the morning and afternoon (15-20 m/s). Fog will blanket the region at night.

Strong winds are expected in Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions (15-20 m/s). Hail is possible in Pavlodar region the afternoon.

In the afternoon in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, as well as in parts of Mangistau regions strong heat is expected.

Emergency fire hazard persists, in most of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.