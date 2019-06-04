Unstable weather likely to continue in Kazakhstan on June 4
In Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions, there will be a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and, perhaps, hail. Akmola region will see patchy fog.
In North Kazakhstan region, patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind with gusts of 23-28 mps are expected. In addition, it may hail there.
In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23 mps. There are chances of scattered hail.
In Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. It may hail in East Kazakhstan region.
Patchy fog is expected in Pavlodar region.
In Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, there will be a dust storm and a 15-20 mps strong wind. Atyrau and Mangistau regions will see intense heat. What's more, there is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.