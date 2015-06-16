EN
    08:35, 16 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in the northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan according to Kazhydromet.

    In Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions wind will increase to 15-20 mps. Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night. Heatwave is expected in Aktobe, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

