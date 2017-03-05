EN
    12:08, 05 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather persists in S-E Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather in the west and south-east of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Kazhydromet promises patchy fog, ice and strong winds.

    In Almaty region near Zhalanashkol strong wind of up to 17-22 m/s and patchy fog at night are expected.

    In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan region also patchy fog and strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions as well as in North-Kazakhstan at night and in the morning, and in Pavlodar regions at night, patchy fog is expected, in some places of West Kazakhstan region roads will be.

     

