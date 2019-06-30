Unstable weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Sunday
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.
Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will see patchy fog in the morning.
In Mangistau region, there will be a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.
In East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, there will also be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind. Plus, it may hail there.
In Aktobe region, the wind speed will reach 18 mps.
Karaganda region will see patchy fog, dry thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind.
It is should be mentioned that intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl regions.