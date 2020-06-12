Unstable weather predicted for Kazakhstan June 13-15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for June 13-15, Kazinform reports.

Unstable weather is expected in major part of the country. Rain, thunderstorm, strong wind and hail are expected in the northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan.

In the west and south of Kazakhstan weather will remain without precipitation. Air temperature will increase in the south-west, south and south-east of Kazakhstan.