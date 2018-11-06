Unstable weather predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather, precipitation will dominate in most regions of the country today. Only southern and south-western regions will see sunny weather this day. Gusty wind, fog, ice slick and snow drift (northwestern parts) will stay in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick as well as gusty wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Fog and ice slick are expected in Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Kostanay and East Kazakhstan will reach 15-20m/s. Snow drift is predicted for Kostanay region.



Gusts of wind in Turkestan region will increase to 15-20 m/s.



Fog will cover parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions as well as Atyrau and Almaty regions at night. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to 15-20 m/s.