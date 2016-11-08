Unstable weather predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will remain in most regions of Kazakhstan with snowfall to hit some areas. Sunny weather will dominate in south-western and south-eastern regions. Black ice, fog and snow drift is predicted too.

As Kazakhstan’s main forecaster Kazhydromet informs, gusts of wind in Kostanay region will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s. Black ice and snow drift are also expected here.

Foggy weather, black ice, snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s too. Fog and ice slick are expected too.

Wind speed in Pavlodar region and at night in Karaganda region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

The citizens of Kyzylorda region will wake up for a foggy and windy weather too.

Fog will descend in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Aktobe region.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will be at 15-20 m per s.