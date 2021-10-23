Unstable weather predicted for Kazakhstan Oct 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions causing precipitations, fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan due to a front. Only the southern, southwestern regions will be under the influence of a high-pressure area resulting in no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Akmola region is to brace for 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps in the north and east and 30mps and over at times. The region’s north and east are to see ground blizzard and ice slick at night.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps as well as ice slick, ground blizzard in the north and west in the nighttime.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are to brace for 15-20mps wind and north of Kostanay region – fog.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the west, north, and center of Karaganda region. Ice slick and ground blizzard are in store for the region’s west at night and north and east at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to 15-20mps wind in the west and mountainous areas as well as fog and ice slick in the north.

Almaty region is to expect 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas and Alakolsk lakes district as well as fog in the south and east in the nighttime and morning.

15-20mps wind is forecast for the east of Aktobe region as well as northwest of Mangistau region at night and east of West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Fog is to coat most of Atyrau region and north of Kyzylorda region at night and in the morning.

Zhambyl region is to see fog and ice slick in the mountainous areas.