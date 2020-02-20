Unstable weather predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is predicted for Kazakhstan on February 20, Kazinform has learnt from RSE Kazhydromet.

Snowstorm, wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog, snowstorm, black ice and wind gusting to 23-28 m/s during night hours are predicted for Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Blizzard, dense fog and strong wind of 18 m/s are expected in Karaganda region of the country.

Dense fog patches will occur in West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions during night and morning hours.

Fog will blanket some parts of Mangystau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are forecast for Zhambyl region.