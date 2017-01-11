Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan Jan 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather and precipitation will dominate in Kazakhstan on January 11. Western and eastern parts only will enjoy sunny weather on this day. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are forecast in some areas.

According to Kaznhydromet, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit Akmola and Kostanay regions with fog to blanket some areas.

Fog will descend in parts of South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in these regions will increase to 15-20, sometimes to 25 m per s. Blizzard will strike East Kazakhstan as well.

Fog and ice slick are predicted for Kyzylorda region and at night in Mangystau region.

Fog and blizzard are expected in North Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in the daytime in Pavlodar region will reach 15-20 m per s with snow drift to hit some areas.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Karaganda region. Ice slick and blizzard are forecast there too.

Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will rise to 18-28 m per s. Fog is forecast there at night.

Fog will blanket some areas in Zhambyl region. Ice slick and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s (30 m per s in southwestern parts) are forecast as well.