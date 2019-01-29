Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western, northwestern, and southern parts of the country. There will be patches of fog, ice slick, blowing snow, and wind strengthening. Southern Kazakhstan will see a dust storm, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up 15-20 mps with gusts between 23-28 mps are expected in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.



In Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, there will be patchy fog, blowing snow, and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, the roads will be icy in Kostanay region.

Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and ice slick.

Patchy fog is predicted in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan

In Turkestan region, there will be a dust storm and a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.