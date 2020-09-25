Unstable weather to bring rain, wind across Kazakhstan on Sept 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are in store for the northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan, resulting in precipitation, mostly rains, hitting here and there. Fog, strong wind and dust storm which is predicted for south are to hit locally throughout the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for strong wind forecast to blow 15-20 m/s here and there at night, 15-20 mps in much of the region, gusting up to 23-28 mps at day time. Dust storm is also expected to hit the region here and there.

Wind blowing 15-25 mps here and there and fog expected at night and in the morning are to hit North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is to blanket Pavlodar and Karaganda regions here and there. Akmola, Kostanay regions are also to brace for blanket that is to blanket the regions here and there, while wind at 15-20 mps is also forecast for Akmola region to hit here and there.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to hit Atyrau and Turketsan regions here and there at day time. Dust storm is also forecast for Turkestan region.

Ground frosts with 1-3 degrees Celsius temperature are to hit Kyzylorda region here and there.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions as well as locally in Koraganda, Aktobe, Zhambyl regions.