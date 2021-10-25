Unstable weather to linger in Kazakhstan Oct 26-28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are to persist in most parts of the country on October 26-28. Due to weather fronts the country is to brace for precipitation, high wind, and ice slick as well as ground blizzard in the north, center, and east, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the west is to see temperature stand at 0-5 degrees Celsius and rise from 3…12 to 5-15 degrees Celsius during the day.

The northwest is to expect the mercury to stand at 0…5 degrees Celsius at night.

Temperature is to rise from 10 to 5…13 degrees Celsius. The north is to brace for decrease in temperature from 2…7 to as low as -7 degrees Celsius, and range between 2…15 and 0…5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The country’s center is to expect drop in temperature from -3…+5 to -7…+3 degrees Celsius at night and from 8…16 to 2…10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Temperature is to fall from -3…+5 to -1…+7 degrees Celsius and from 10-18 to 0…8 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The south is to see slight decrease in temperature from -1…+7 degrees Celsius to -3…+5 degrees Celsius, and from 13…22 degrees Celsius to 8…15 degrees Celsius at daytime. Temperature is to range between -1…+7 and -3…+6 degrees Celsius, and drop from 12-20 to 7-15 degrees Celsius at daytime in the southeast.