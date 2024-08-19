Unstable weather to linger in most of Kazakhstan over next 3 days

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, squally wind and hail, on August 20-22, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Only the south and west of the country will enjoy the weather without significant precipitation.

According to National Met Office Kazhydromet, the south of the country is to brace for high wind and dust tides on August 21. Fog is to coat the eastern part of the country in the nighttime and morning on August 22.

The country is to expect the temperature to range between +16 and +25C in the daytime. The temperature is to stand at +22+35C in the west and south and +23+33C in the east, southeast of the country during the day.