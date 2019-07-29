Unstable weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There will be scattered rains with thunderstorms in most of Kazakhstan. Only the southeastern part of the country will see sunny, dry weather. In addition, strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, there will be isolated thunderstorms, squall, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail.

Kostanay region will see thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 23 mps.

Widespread thunderstorms and 15-20 mps winds are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Perhaps, there will be hail in Karaganda region.

In Kyzylorda region, there will be isolated thunderstorms, squall, dust storm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps (up to 25 mps in some areas).

Turkestan region will see a dust storm, 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 23 mps, and thunderstorm.

In Zhambyl region, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps.

Patchy fog is predicted in the morning in East Kazakhstan region.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire In Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.