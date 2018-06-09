Unstable weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 9, an unstable weather pattern persists in most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts causing rains with thunderstorms there. In the meantime, no precipitation is expected in northwestern and southwestern Kazakhstan, Kazgidromet informs.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be 15-20 m/s strong winds with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, as well as possible hail and patchy fog.

In Almaty region, winds strengthening up to 17-22 m/s with a dust storm is expected.

In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, winds will increase to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s. In addition, there is a chance of hail in Zhambyl region.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions. Moreover, it may hail in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, while East Kazakhstan region will plunge into heat.

It stands to mention there is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions, in some areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.