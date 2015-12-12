EN
    09:53, 12 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Unstable weather to remain in Kazakhstan on December 12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will remain in the major parts of the territory of Kazakhstan on December 12. It will bring precipitation, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong win.

    Akmola and Kostanay regions will have strong wind and blizzard today.

    Almaty region will have strong wind.

    Fog, and strong wind are forecast for Zhambyl region for today.

    Fog is also expected in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog and ice-slick are expected in Atyrau region.

    Blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will have to deal with strong wind today.

