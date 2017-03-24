Unsteady weather comes to Kazakhstan on March 25-27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady pattern of weather is expected in Kazakhstan on March 25-27, 2017, according to Kazhydromet.

According to the meteorologists, unsteady weather will be in most of the regions. The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation and ice. At night and in the morning it will be foggy and with scattered winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

"Warm air masses coming from Iran will raise the temperature in the northern, eastern and central parts of our country in daytime up to +3+8 degrees, in the south up to +15+20 degrees, in the west up to +5+13 degrees Centigrade", Kazhydromet says.

Advisory forecast for Astana

on March 25: Precipitation and fog at night and in the morning, and partly cloudy during the day. North-westerly and westerly wind will reach the speed of 9-14 m/s. The temperature at night: -3-5°С, during the day: +1+3°С.

on March 26: Partly cloudy and without precipitation. South-westerly wind will strengthen up to 9-14 m/s. The temperature at night: -5-7°С, during the day: 0+2°С.

on March 27: Partly cloudy and precipitation during the day. South-westerly wind will strengthen up to 9-14 m/s. The temperature at night: -3-5°С, during the day: +1+3°С.

Advisory forecast for Almaty

on March 25: Partly cloudy, without precipitation. The wind speed will reach 0-5 m/s. The temperature at night: +4+6°С, during the day: +14+16°С.

on March 26: Partly cloudy and patchy rain. The wind will strengthen up to 0-5 m/s. The temperature at night: +3+5°С, during the day: +12+14°С.

on March 27: Partly cloudy and patchy rain. The wind speed will be 0-5 m/s. The temperature at night: +1+3°С, during the day: +9+11°С.