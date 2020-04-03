EN
    07:11, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan Apr 3

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected to linger today across the greater part of Kazakhstan with snow and rain predicted in the country’s north, Kazhydromet reports. Fog, high wind, dust storms, thunderstorms are forecast to batter the country locally.

    Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda, regions.

    High wind and fog are set to hit Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau regions.

    Wind accompanied by dust storm is to roll through Kyzylorda region.


