Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan on Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The country’s west, northwest, north, east and are expected to face today unsteady weather with precipitations predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast to hit today Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

High wind is expected in Akmola, Aktobe, Turkestan regions.

Ice-slick and fog are predicted today for Pavlodar region.

Patches of fog are set to coat Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Almaty regions.

Frost is to grip tonight Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions with temperature standing at 2-3 degrees Celsius.