Unsteady weather expected today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is expected today to face unsteady weather, with precipitations predicted in the country's east and south. Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and increase of wind are forecast locally.



Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions are to observe snowstorm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind is forecast to sweep across North Kazakhstan at a speed up to 15-20, 25 m/s.



Fog and wind blowing 15-20 m/s are to hit Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions.



Severe frosts are to grip the north of Almaty region tonight.