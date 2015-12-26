Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 26
According to the country’s main forecaster Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes up to 25 m per s. Fog, blizzard and ice-slick are possible there.
Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will reach up to 17-22 m per s and 15-22 m per s in the daytime.
Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl region. Blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind up to 17-22 m per s are expected too. In the daytime wind speed will rise up to 23-28 m per s.
In some areas of the South Kazakhstan region wind speed will make 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 23 m per s.
Fog, ice-slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kyzylorda region. Wind speed in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will make 15-20 m per s. Fog and ice-slick are expected there at night.
Nighttime black ice and strong wind up 15-20 m per s are expected in Mangystau region. Aktobe region will be hit by blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s and 15-20 m per s in the daytime. Fog and ice-slick are possible.
Blizzard will cover some areas of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Ice-slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected there too.
Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per, will hit Pavlodar region, where blizzard and ice-slick are forecast too.
Karaganda region will also have windy weather today. Wind speed there will rise up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 25 m per s. Some areas will be covered by fog and black ice.