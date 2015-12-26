Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather will dominate in Kazakhstan territory today. Snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and wind speed increase are expected in some areas.

According to the country’s main forecaster Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola region will increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes up to 25 m per s. Fog, blizzard and ice-slick are possible there.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will reach up to 17-22 m per s and 15-22 m per s in the daytime.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl region. Blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind up to 17-22 m per s are expected too. In the daytime wind speed will rise up to 23-28 m per s.

In some areas of the South Kazakhstan region wind speed will make 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 23 m per s.

Fog, ice-slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kyzylorda region. Wind speed in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will make 15-20 m per s. Fog and ice-slick are expected there at night.

Nighttime black ice and strong wind up 15-20 m per s are expected in Mangystau region. Aktobe region will be hit by blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s and 15-20 m per s in the daytime. Fog and ice-slick are possible.

Blizzard will cover some areas of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Ice-slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected there too.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per, will hit Pavlodar region, where blizzard and ice-slick are forecast too.

Karaganda region will also have windy weather today. Wind speed there will rise up to 15-20 m per s, with gusting up to 25 m per s. Some areas will be covered by fog and black ice.