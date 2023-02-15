Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather on Wednesday, February 15, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall will hit most of the country. Western, southwestern, southern and southeastern areas will see precipitation (snow and rain), strong wind, ground blizzard, as well as foggy and ice road conditions.

Heavy snowfall is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan region at night.