EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:06, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 15

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather on Wednesday, February 15, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall will hit most of the country. Western, southwestern, southern and southeastern areas will see precipitation (snow and rain), strong wind, ground blizzard, as well as foggy and ice road conditions.

    Heavy snowfall is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan region at night.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!