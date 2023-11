ASTANA. KAZINFORM A vast, cold anticyclone will bring cold weather and no precipitation to the northern and central regions of Kazakhstan on March 30, Kazhydromet says.

Other regions will face unsteady weather as well as rain and snow.

Windy and foggy conditions will persist across the country. Thunderstorms will hit southern regions.

Heavy rains will hit mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night and in the daytime.