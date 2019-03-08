Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation (snowfall in northern regions) will dominate in most parts of the country March 8. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and gusting wind are forecast for some areas, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind in the North Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20mps at night, sometimes reaching 23-28mps. In the daytime, wind speed will reach 15-20mps, sometimes 23mps. Snowstorm and black ice are forecast for some areas.



Wind speed in Akmola region will increase to 15-20mps in the daytime.



Thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are predicted for Turkestan and Zhambyl regions. Fog will cover some areas in Zhambyl region as well.



Fog will descend in some areas of the East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. Wind speed will reach 15-20mps in the East Kazakhstan region in the daytime and in Pavlodar region at night.



Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.



Gusts of wind in Karaganda, Kostanay regions will rise to 15-20mps with ground blizzard and fog to hit some areas. Black ice is forecast for Karaganda region as well.