Unsteady weather persists in most of Kazakhstan

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 10, Kazinform news Agency reports.

Unsteady weather sets the tone today across the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rains to the northwest, north, and east, heavy downpours to the east and west, and snow and rain mixed to the mountainous districts in the southeast. Weather without precipitation is expected in the country’s southwest and south, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Fog, high wind, ice-slick, and thunderstorms are in store locally.

Fog is predicted to blanket the Kazakh capital city in the morning and at night. Air temperature is to rise to +7+9 degrees Celsius during the day.

It is expected to be warmer in Almaty and Shymkent with mercury reading +15+17 degrees Celsius and +20+22 degrees Celsius respectively.