07:12, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6
Unsteady weather persists throughout Friday in Kazakhstan
Unstable weather persists for one more day in Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers to the greater part and heavy downpours, and hail to the country’s north, and northwest. Weather without precipitations is expected in the west, south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
The high fire threat is in effect in Atyrau, Abai, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Mangustau, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions today.
The fire threat remains extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turksiatn, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, and West Kazakhstan regions.